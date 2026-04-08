Iloilo City expands programs for PDLs, introduces Selda

MORE skills and livelihood training programs are now available for Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs) under the Selda (Skills Entrepreneurship and Livelihood Development Activity) program of the Iloilo City Government.

Mayor Raisa Treñas said the Selda Program has expanded from initial courses such as jail pantry, reflexology, and cosmetology to 20 training options for PDLs.

“Daku gid ini nga bulig sa aton mga PDLs, nga kon magwa sila, may ara sila livelihood. This is part of the Iloilo City Government’s direction nga may ara kita programa para sa tanan nga sector,” said Treñas, who also assured continued support to the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP).

She added that with more training courses, more PDLs can be empowered and given opportunities to rebuild their lives.

The enhanced program now covers a wider range of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and livelihood programs aligned with Tesda standards, designed to match the skills and interests of PDLs while supporting income-generating opportunities.

To formalize the initiative, an activity proposal signing was held April 6 at the City Mayor’s Office, led by Treñas, together with BJMP Western Visayas director Jail Chief Superintendent Jhon Montero and Technical Institute of Iloilo City (TIIC) School Administrator Maria Mathilde Treñas.

The program offerings include TVET courses such as Automotive Servicing NC I, Construction Painting NC II, Driving NC II, Electrical Installation and Maintenance NC II, Masonry NC II, Plumbing NC II, Shielded Metal Arc Welding NC I, and Tourism Promotion Services NC II.

Livelihood and skills training programs include Emergency Medical Response, Food and Beverage Management, Computer Literacy, Fashion and Garments Production, Electronics Servicing, Cosmetology, Culinary Arts/Jail Pantry, Basic Computer Hardware and Maintenance, Reflexology (Massage), and Rug and Pot Holder Weaving.

Business-related workshops include Financial Literacy and Entrepreneurship Training.

Aside from the signing, the City Government also turned over specialized recipe books to the BJMP.

The books feature original culinary creations developed by program graduates, showcasing the skills and creativity fostered within the facility.

Since 2023, the Iloilo City Government, through TIIC and in partnership with private stakeholders, has implemented jail pantry, reflexology, and cosmetology training programs for PDLs.

A total of 136 PDLs have graduated from these initiatives, gaining practical livelihood skills. (PR)