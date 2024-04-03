Iloilo City extends suspension of face-to-face classes for all levels on April 4 due to extreme heat

ILOILO City Mayor Jerry P. Treñas has ordered the suspension of face-to-face classes at all levels within the city for another day due to the continued forecast of extreme heat.

This is the fourth day classes are suspended.

Executive Order (EO) No. 047-C, signed on April 3, 2024, suspends in-person classes for all public and private schools, including preschool, elementary, junior high school, and senior high school, on Thursday, April 4, 2024.

The decision comes after the Department of Science and Technology's Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Dost-Pagasa) predicted a heat index of 42 degrees Celsius for Iloilo City on April 4.

"Private schools and higher education institutions (HEIs), including graduate schools, may proceed with the resumption of their face-to-face classes, subject to the full discretion of their school heads/administrators insofar as their school facilities (i.e. classrooms are provisioned with air-conditioning units) can accommodate onsite learning during extreme heat conditions, i.e the 'danger' level heat index forecast of the Department of Science and Technology-Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Dost-Pagasa)," the EO said in a statement.

This falls under the "danger" level, prompting concerns for the safety and well-being of students and school personnel.

However, this is only applicable if their facilities, particularly classrooms, are equipped with air-conditioning units that can effectively manage extreme heat conditions.

School heads and administrators are granted full discretion to assess their respective capacities for holding in-person classes during the heatwave.

The Iloilo City Government emphasizes its commitment to both learning continuity and the safety of students and educators during unfavorable weather conditions. The order encourages schools to implement alternative learning methods in the absence of face-to-face classes.

The City Government also reminded everyone across all sectors to remain vigilant and implement precautionary measures during the heatwave. These measures include:

* Staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water.

* Minimizing outdoor exposure, especially during the hottest part of the day (typically between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.).

* Wearing lightweight and breathable clothing.

* Avoid strenuous activities during peak heat hours.

EO No. 047-C took effect immediately.

This extended previous suspension orders, Executive Order No. 047 s. 2024 (April 1-2) and Executive Order No. 047-A (April 1, allowing some HEIs to resume under specific conditions).

Pagasa said the heat index in Iloilo City is 40 degrees Celsius, with a forecast of 41 degrees Celsius on April 4, 2024. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)