Iloilo City eyes expansion of 'Kape Ta sa Merkado'

THE Iloilo City Government is considering continuing and expanding Kape Ta sa Merkado after its weeklong debut at the Iloilo Central Public Market drew more than 18 local coffee shops, promoting homegrown businesses, locally sourced beans, farmers, and Ilonggo coffee culture.

Iloilo City Mayor Raisa Treñas said on September 1, 2026 that community response exceeded her expectations, particularly the participation of local coffee vendors.

“For me, it’s very successful. I was surprised more than 18 ka coffee shops ang nag-join,” Treñas said.

“Through this program, we are promoting not only Iloilo Coffee and the coffee shops, but also our farmers,” she added.

Organized by the City Government as part of its Charter Month activities, Kape Ta sa Merkado was designed to promote local coffee shops while introducing coffee-related programming to the central public market.

City officials initially prioritized homegrown coffee shops despite interest from outside businesses.

During the weeklong event, participants took part in coffee-related activities, including latte art competitions, barista training, and seminars for aspiring café owners.

Treñas noted that the program highlighted the local agricultural sector, observing during visits to participating booths that nearly all vendors were using coffee beans sourced from Iloilo or other parts of Panay Island.

The City Government said Kape Ta sa Merkado went beyond promoting coffee by demonstrating how public markets can support local talent, entrepreneurship, tourism, and community engagement.

The celebration culminated August 28 with the recognition of winners in the Latte Art Competition and Espresso Beverage Competition.

Joel Servillon earned first place in the Latte Art Competition, followed by Jayy’arr Layson in second and Kenneth Bryan Faulve in third.

In the Espresso Beverage Competition, West Visayas State University representatives Stephen Poral and Kristal Jayme won first place.

Lenny Anne Jardeleza and Jay Carl Bugante of Iloilo City Community College finished second, while Thaddeus Tictic and Kirsten Ayesha Quinicio of PHINMA University of Iloilo placed third.

The City Government also acknowledged the participants and sponsors who supported the weeklong event.

Following positive public reception, Treñas said organizers received calls to extend Kape Ta sa Merkado beyond Charter Month, prompting officials to explore ways to sustain and expand the initiative.

Treñas added that coffee drinking has long been part of Ilonggo culture, but the vision behind “Kape Ta” (Let’s Drink Coffee) extends beyond the beverage itself as an opportunity for community gathering.

City officials aim to preserve that community aspect while expanding economic opportunities for local shops and regional coffee growers.

The initiative is envisioned as an ongoing platform to showcase the region's coffee industry and strengthen connections among growers, businesses, and consumers.

The City Government has yet to announce schedules or specific plans for future editions of the event. (Leo Solinap)