Iloilo City eyes Guinness record for largest human image of bike

ILOILO City gears to break the current Guinness world record for the largest human image of a bicycle as it intends to gather more than 5,000 cycling enthusiasts for the Pedal Pride: Guinness World Record Attempt as part of the 10th Iloilo Bike Festival this July.

“We’re looking forward to getting the [Guiness] world record. It will be the icing on the cake for the 10th anniversary of the Iloilo Bike Festival,” said Festival Director Mr. Wilfredo Sy Jr., in a press conference on Friday.

The pedal pride, set for July 27, is one of the 26 events prepared for the Ilonggo cycling community to showcase unity in their shared passion, he said.

The event organizers are pulling out all the stops to ensure the successful conduct of the festivity, including dry-runs, development of a website for seamless registration, and continued collaboration with partnering organizations, he added.

Currently, the Organizing Committee of Moscow Cycling Festival and the Department of Transport and Road Infrastructure Development of Moscow in Russia hold the record with 2,620 participants set on July 13, 2019.

In addition to setting a new world record, the Bike Festival, with the theme “Cycle for Change: Celebrating 10 Years of Cycling Culture,” aims to raise awareness about cycling as a healthy and sustainable mode of transportation, advocate for cycling-friendly advocacies, infrastructures, and safety measures in the community, support the local economy by promoting businesses in the area, and foster a sense of community and camaraderie among cyclists and non-cyclists.

Other events lined up for the festival are exhibits, kiddie races, push bike races, mega criterium races, tour de Iloilo, drag sprint, bike clinic, ambitious bike race, reels competition, pedal party, hot wheels bike expo, bike costume competition, bikes and music experience, manual bicycle count, a bike food crawl, bike buddies meet and greet, and mobility forum, among others. (PNA)