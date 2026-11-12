Iloilo City eyes upgrade of all district health centers

THE Iloilo City Government is pursuing plans to transform all district health centers into primary healthcare facilities to expand access to comprehensive, affordable, and accessible medical services for Ilonggos.

Mayor Raisa Treñas said the City Government is working on upgrading its existing health facilities, with the Jaro 1 District Health Center among those being considered for conversion into a Super Health Center. The proposed upgrading is currently under review.

“Aside sa education, ang next naton nga priority is the healthcare sang mga Ilonggo diri sa syudad. Right now, we are upgrading our health centers, our district health centers into Primary Healthcare Facilities,” Treñas said.

The initiative aims to provide expanded medical services, including maternity care, dental services, pharmacy, laboratory services, and dialysis, allowing more residents to access essential healthcare within their respective districts.

Apart from Jaro 1, the city is also pursuing the upgrading of the La Paz Maternity Clinic and health facilities in Lapuz. It is likewise prioritizing improvements in at least 80 barangay health stations across the city.

The initiative forms part of the Health and Social Services pillar of the city's Rise-to-Action Framework, which includes programs such as Maayo Med, providing free medicines through nine Uswag pharmacies; Maayo Ilonggo, offering free health services through district health centers; MediSen+, providing free maintenance medicines to senior citizens and persons with disabilities; and HAPLOS, which extends medical assistance of up to P50,000 to qualified residents in partnership with 10 city hospitals.

The City Government also operates the Atipan Center, which has served more than 34,000 individuals since its launch last year, and Atipan-on-Move, which brings frontline City Hall services closer to communities and has served nearly 4,000 Ilonggos across five barangays.

The newly inaugurated Arevalo District Super Health Center, which opened on October 2, 2026, serves as a model for expanded district-level healthcare services. Its two-storey facility offers laboratory, X-ray, pharmacy, dental, and maternal and child health services.

"Ang aton nga syudad tinguhaan gid nga kon pwede lang mapalibre ang mga services, mabuligan naton ang tanan nga gamasakit. Amo na ang aton goal sang aton Super Health Center, may makadtuan ang aton mga pumuluyo nga mabal-an nila nga may naga-atipan sa ila," said Treñas.

With a total project cost of P72 million, the facility received approximately P14.5 million in partial funding from the Department of Health's Health Facility Enhancement Program.

Treñas said the city's continuing healthcare initiatives aim to ensure that quality medical services are accessible and free for Ilonggos, bringing essential healthcare closer to communities and helping residents get the medical attention they need. (PR)