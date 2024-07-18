Iloilo City faces widespread flooding amid heavy rains

HEAVY rains have resulted in widespread flooding across Iloilo City, affecting numerous barangays and causing significant disruptions on July 17, 2024.

The City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) has reported extensive flooding as of 8:15 p.m., with efforts ongoing to monitor and mitigate the situation.

As of 6 p.m. on July 17, 2024, there were 43 flood-flooded barangays and four subsided barangays.

At 7 p.m., 54 flooded barangays were reported, while five were subsided.

As of 8:15 p.m., 53 flood-flooded barangays and seven subsided barangays have been reported.

City Proper District:

Multiple barangays, including Jalandoni Wilson, Muelle Loney, Roxas Village, and Tanza Timawa I & II, experienced water levels ranging from six to 14 inches. Subsidence was observed in some areas by the late afternoon.

Jaro District:

Barangays like Calubihan, San Jose, Dungon A & B, and Seminario were inundated with water levels between six to 15 inches.

Mandurriao District:

Areas such as Navais, Oñate de Leon, Airport, and PHHC Blocks reported significant flooding, with water levels reaching up to 20 inches.

La Paz District:

Divinagracia, Jereos, Lopez Jaena Sur, Nabitasan, and Railway barangays were affected.

Lapuz District:

Lapuz Norte, Sinikway, Don Esteban, Alalasan, and Progreso faced varying degrees of flooding.

Molo District:

This district experienced extensive flooding, with water levels reaching up to 20 inches in areas like East Baluarte and Calumpang.

The CDRRMO noted that the floodwaters began to subside in certain areas by early evening.

The CDRRMO urges motorists to exercise caution due to wet and slippery roads, urging the public to remain vigilant and closely monitor official advisories.

On July 18, 2024, as of 6:45 a.m., 60 flooded barangays and 29 subsided barangays were reported in the area.

A total of 44 evacuees were reported at Rizal Elementary School in Barangay Esperanza Tanza, City Proper District consisting of 15 families and 44 individuals.

At 9 a.m., on July 18, 2024, there were five remaining flooded barangays and 56 subsided barangays in the affected area. At 3 p.m., there was still one remaining flooded barangay, and 60 subsided. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)