Iloilo City fish vendor arrested; P4 Million 'shabu' seized

THE Iloilo City Police Office (ICPO) arrested a high-value individual named alias Chicoy, a 29-year-old fish vendor from Barangay Banuyao, La Paz, Iloilo City at 1:26 p.m. on March 28, 2024.

The recovered suspected shabu has a street value of approximately P4,000,000 based on the prevailing price of P20,000 per gram.

The arrest took place during a buy-bust operation conducted by the ICPO - City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU), led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Antonio P. Benitez Jr.

According to the report, a buy-bust operation was conducted using two pieces of pre-marked boodle money.

During a buy-bust operation, law enforcement officers seized various items from a suspect. These included 13 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets and two knot-tied plastic bags containing suspected shabu, along with a significant amount of buy-bust money.

Additionally, they found a homemade 12-gauge shotgun, ammunition, and several non-drug-related items.

The CDEU operation was supported by Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 2, the Iloilo City Mobile Force Company (ICMFC), and the Iloilo Maritime Police Station (MARPSTA) 6.

Authorities are currently investigating the source and distribution network of the confiscated illegal drugs.

The arrested suspect will face charges for violating Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The confiscated suspected shabu will be turned over to the Regional Forensic Unit 6 (RFU6) for examination. The arrested suspect is currently detained at the ICPS 2 custodial facility in La Paz District.

Iloilo City Director Police Colonel Joeresty P. Coronica of ICPO announced the success of a two-week intelligence operation. The operation resulted in the recovery of approximately 200 grams of shabu.

“I commend the dedication and efforts of our police including those who participated in the operation and the ongoing campaign against illegal drugs," Coronica said.