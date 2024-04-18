Iloilo City gears up for community run vs illegal drugs

ILOILO City and the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) are organizing an event called Bida Rise and Run, a five-kilometer advocacy run against illegal drugs that is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 20, 2024.

The run, with the tagline "We Rise against drugs, and we Run from drugs," aims to raise awareness about the harmful effects of illegal substances and promote a healthy lifestyle among Iloilo City residents.

This initiative aligns with the DILG's Buhay Ingatan, Droga'y Ayawan (Bida) Program, a holistic approach to counteracting the proliferation of dangerous drugs.

The DILG Iloilo City Director, Oscar Lim Jr., has invited all Ilonggos to participate in the event.

"This program is an advocacy of the LGU plus the barangays in the campaign against drugs. Because Bida for all you know, is Buhay Ingatan, Droga'y Ayawan. This is the flagship program of DILG. So this program is focused on prevention, law enforcement, prosecution, correction, rehabilitation, wellness, and reintegration," Lim said.

The Bida Rise and Run event aims to raise awareness against illegal drugs, promote a healthy lifestyle, and nurture a productive community in Iloilo City.

It serves as a platform to educate the public about the dangers of drug use, encourages physical activity and well-being through a five-kilometer run, and allows residents to demonstrate their commitment to a healthy and drug-free city.

Organizers anticipate a significant turnout, with over 11,400 participants expected to join the event. Online registration has garnered over 2,500 registrants, primarily university students.

"As of 9 a.m. (April 16, 2024), 2,535 individuals have registered online, mostly from private groups and schools," Lim said.

The run will have a wide range of participants, including representatives from all 180 barangays in Iloilo City, members of the Sangguniang Kabataan (SK), barangay tanods, students from different schools, athletes, personnel from the Philippine National Police (PNP), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), government employees, private citizens, Persons Who Use Drugs (PWUDs) and members of the More Power Running Club.

The event is made possible through strong partnerships with various organizations, including More Power, PNP, BFP, Liga ng mga Barangay (League of Barangays), SK Federation, Pepsi, and Iloilo Society Commercial.

Iloilo City, along with government agencies, civic groups, and private entities, is committed to creating a drug-free and healthy environment for all residents. (Leo Solinap)