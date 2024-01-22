Iloilo City gears up for Dinagyang 2024

ILOILO City's Dinagyang Festival, scheduled for January 26 to 28, 2024, is set to blend traditional rituals with modern festivities, attracting participants from various schools and districts to celebrate culture, art, and community spirit.

ILOmination Tribes and Floats Parade of Lights

The Dinagyang Festival will kick off with the ILOmination Tribes and Floats Parade of Lights, illuminating Iloilo City's streets on January 26 at 6 p.m. The event will feature diverse tribes with unique performances that showcase their artistry.

Here are the tribes that are part of the event:

• Tribu Ilonggohanon from City Proper

• Tribu Kahirup of Pavia from Arevalo District

• Tribu Manduryaw from Mandurriao District

• Tribu Sagasa from La Paz District

• Tribu Sidlangan from Lapuz District

• Tribu IAFA from Molo District

• Tribu Buntag-tala from Jaroby Dumalaog and choreographer John Paul Patrimonio.

Kasadyanhan sa Kabanwahan

Kasadyanhan sa Kabanwahan, considered the 'Festival of Festivals' in Iloilo, will celebrates the province's rich culture, unique customs, and traditions on January 27 at 1:30 p.m. The event promotes the new tourism slogan "Fun, Foodie, Friendly Iloilo."

Here are the different festivals competing in this cultural contest:

• Kaing Festival from the Municipality of Leon

• Kasag Festival from the Municipality of Banate

• Saad Festival from the Municipality of Leganes

• Katagman Festival from the Municipality of Oton

• Tultugan Festival from the Municipality of Maasin

• Cry of Jelicuon Festival from the Municipality of New Lucena

• Banaag Festival from the Municipality of Anialo

• Hirinugyaw-suguidanonay Festival from the Municipality of Calinog

• Pantat Festival from the Municipality of Zarraga

Tribu Barangay Kapitolyo, a contingent from the Iloilo Provincial Government, will have a special participation in the event.

Dinagyang Tribes Competition

The heart of the festival, the Dinagyang Tribes Competition, will take place on January 28 at 8 a.m. Eight local tribes will showcase their creativity and flair.

• Tribu Taga-Baryo of Bo. Obrero National High School

• Tribu Mandu-riyaw of Mandurriao National High School

• Tribu Paghidaet of Lapaz National High School

• Tribu Pan-ay of Fort San Pedro National High School

• Tribu Salognon of Jaro National High School

• Tribu Sigabong of Ramon Avancena National High School

• Tribu Ilonganon of Jalandoni Memorial National High School

• Tribu Silak of Iloilo City National High School

Sadsad sa Calle Real Tribes

On the afternoon of January 28 at 3 p.m., Sadsad sa Calle Real will feature tribes participating in street dancing, showcasing the festival's joyful spirit. Key participants include:

• Tribu Aninipay

• Tribu Ibata sa Paghiliugyon

• Tribu Molave

• Tribu Panaad

• Tribu Parianon

A time-honored tradition, celebrates the Christianization of locals and honors the rich heritage of the indigenous people of Panay Island through elaborate costumes, rhythmic drumbeats, and spirited dances.

Summary of Events

Here's a summary of events during Dinagyang 2024:

• January 19 to 27, 2024 - Novena Masses, San Jose Parish Plaser. 7 p.m.

• January 20 to 21, 2024 - Iloilo Arts and Music Festival

• January 24, 2024 - Motorcade of Senior Santo Niño de Cebu at 1 p.m. on the Main Streets of Iloilo City

• January 25 to 28, 2024 - Dinagyang Food Festival in the Downtown area

• January 26, 2024 - Fluvial and Solemn Foot Procession at 1 p.m. on the Iloilo River (Downtown Area)

• January 26, 2024 - Dinagyang ILOmination Street Dance Competition and Floats Parade of Light, at 6 p.m. at Atria, SM City, and Megaworld Iloilo

• January 27, 2024 - Festive Parade Sponsors’ Mardi Gras, at 8 a.m. at the Iloilo Freedom Grandstand

• January 27, 2024 - Kasadyanhan sa Kabanwahan, at 1:30 p.m. in the Downtown Area

• January 27, 2024 - Grand Religious Sadsad, at 7 p.m. at San Jose Parish Placer

• January 28, 2024 - Concelebrated High Mass, at 6 a.m. at San Jose Parish Placer

• January 28, 2024 - Dinagyang Tribes Competition, at 8 a.m. in the Downtown Area

• January 28, 2024 - Sadsad on Calle Real to be held at 2 p.m. in the Downtown Area

• January 28, 2024 - Awarding Ceremony, at 7 p.m. at the Iloilo Freedom Grandstand

Route of Parade

From Iloilo Dinagyang Grandstand (Muelle Loney) - turn left onto Peralta Street - turn right onto JM Basa Street towards Fermin Caram Street to Casa Plaza (Iloilo Provincial Capitol) - turn left onto General Luna Street - turn left onto Mabini Street - turn left onto Delgado Street - turn right onto Quezon Street - turn left onto Ledesma Street towards JM Basa Street.

