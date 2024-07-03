Iloilo City gets big boost in security with new police stations

FOUR new police stations were activated by Police General Rommel Francisco Marbil, chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP), during his visit to Iloilo City on July 2, 2024.

Around 8 a.m., Marbil attended the groundbreaking of the PRO-Western Visayas Command Center at the Police Regional Office (PRO)-Western Visayas. The event included a ceremonial groundbreaking and dropping of time capsules, blessing and inauguration of the Adoration Mini Park, ribbon cutting and unveiling of markers, and the groundbreaking of the Drainage and Flood Control System.

At noon, Marbil, who was at Station 7, Tanza ICare, City Proper District, activated the other police stations simultaneously: Bo. Obrero Barangay Hall, Lapuz; Uswag Youth Center, Jaro; and ICare Gaisano, Mandurriao, after signing the guestbook.

Station 7, which is located at Tanza Icare, City Proper, has 24 barangays, including Villa Anita, Mabolo-Delgado, Tanza Timawa, Malipayon, Delgado-Jalandoni-Bagumbayan, Tanza-Esperanza, Hipodromo, Liberation, Kahirupan, Gloria, San Jose, Roxas Village, Flores, Osmeña, Baybay-Tanza, Bonifacio-Tanza, Rizal-Estanzuela, Rizal Pala-Pala 1, Rima-Rizal, and Jalandoni-Wilson, with a total population of 26,835.

Station 7 will have 50 police officers assigned to it, and the station commander is Police Captain Joebert Amado-OIC.

Station 8 is located at Bo. Obrero Barangay Hall, Lapuz District, with 12 barangays including Alalasan, Don-Esteban, Jalandoni Estate, Lapuz-Norte, Lapuz-Sur, Libertad, Loboc, Mansaya, Obrero, Progreso, Punong, and Sinikway (Bangkerohan), with a total population of 30,384.

Station 8 will have 48 police officers assigned to it, and the station commander is Police Captain Lester Oliveros-OIC.

Station 9 is located at Uswag Youth Center, Jaro District, and has 29 barangays including Arguelles, Benedicto, Calubihan, El 98 Castilla, Cuartero, Democracia, Desamparados, Dungo-A, Fajardo, Javellana, Libertad, Santa Isabel, Lopez-Jaena, Luna, Our Lady of Fatima, Our Lady of Lourdes, Maria Cristina, Marcelo H Del Pilar, Montinola, San Jose, San Pedro, San Roque, San Vicente, Seminario, Simon Ledesma, Tabuc Suba, Taytay Zone 2, Balibago, Bitoon, Cubay. It has a total population of 60,519.

Station 9 will have 46 police officers assigned to it, and the station commander is Police Captain Jeffrey Delgado-OIC.

Station 10 is located at ICare Gaisano, Mandurriao District, has a total population of 25,917 and is located in seven barangays, including Tabucan Airport, Bakhaw, Bolilao, Buhang Taft North, Navais, San Rafael, and Tabucan.

Station 10 will have 46 police officers assigned to it, and the station commander is Police Captain Nonito Venteroso-OIC.

Having no scripted speech, Marbil said, "I have to say it in my own words."

"I am so happy with how supportive he (mayor) is with the Philippine National Police (PNP), especially in Iloilo, and the Police Regional Office," Marbil said.

Marbil referred to Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas, who gave the city his all-out support for the PNP.

"I hope that the mayor will not become tired of providing assistance to the police," Marbil said.

Treñas on the other hand is supporting new police stations with police cars, firearms, ammunition, and an armored car.

"Three police cars, 80 pieces of 5.56 firearms, and 5,000 rounds of 5.56 ammunition are currently in process. Also, an armored car for the swat! This is the support of Iloilo City for the new police stations," Treñas said.

Treñas emphasized the benefits of supporting the PNP, saying that having more police stations reduces response time to necessary assistance for constituents.

The city has provided various resources such as police stations, cars, swat vans, motorcycles, sniper rifles, ammunition, training range, firing range, K-9 units, and an armored swat van.

"We will never get tired because we know that peace and order is a shared responsibility between the civilian and the uniformed authorities. I only ask for more police personnel to police our city and give presence to our constituents," Treñas said in a Viber message on July 3. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)