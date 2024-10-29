Iloilo City gives reading workbooks to Grade 3

A TOTAL of 6,828 reading workbooks were provided each to Grade 3 pupils by the City Government during the ceremonial turnover on October 22, 2024.

City Hall funded P874,000 for printing of 7,600 workbooks and P400,000 for a 10-day comprehensive training of 150 Grade 3 teachers to refine their teaching methodologies.

Under the Proof of Concept (POC) project, this aims to enhance instructional practices and improve learning outcomes.

“This undertaking marks an important milestone in our academic journey. More than just providing educational materials, we are ensuring that our young learners have the resources they need to develop a lifelong love for learning,” said Acting Mayor Jeffrey Ganzon.

In partnership with Synergeia and Edcom, the provision of workbooks aims to ensure that both teachers and learners are well-equipped.

Maria Mathilde Treñas, special assistant to the City Mayor and member of Technical Working Group, said: “This collaborative effort not only enhances the educational framework but also sets a precedent for future initiatives aimed at improving the quality of education in the region.”

They focused on improving teaching methodologies, equipping teachers with effective strategies and techniques for teaching reading.

The initiative also included plans for additional Learning Action Cell (LAC) sessions, coaching, mentoring, and potential further training.

The endeavor was supported by Schools Division Superintendent Ma. Luz M. De Los Reyes and Synergia focal person Edwin Nationales. (PR)