Iloilo City Government covers full P6M river survey cost

THE Iloilo City Government and Department of Environment and Natural Resources in Western Visayas (DENR 6) signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) for the Cadastral Line Delineation Survey of the Jaro River, backed by P6,028,860 in full city funding with a one-year completion timeline.

“Once may ara na gid kita delineation survey (results), maareglar na naton ang aton da nga informal settlers, mapreparahan ang aton relocation site. That will be our natural flood control,” said Mayor Raisa Trenas.

Regional Executive Director Atty. Ramar Niel V. Pascua inked the agreement on behalf of the DENR 6 during the signing ceremony on November 12, 2026.

The project was delayed due to funding concerns, as the original agreement required the Iloilo City Government and DENR to share the cost equally.

With DENR unable to provide its counterpart funding, Treñas decided that the City Government would shoulder the full amount for the project to move forward.

“This is just the start. I plan to have a study of the whole Iloilo City para maamat-amat naton buhi ang aton mga natural flood control kay amo gid ni para sa akon ang daku gid nga bulig when it comes sa flow sang tubig,” the mayor said.

From Pavia boundary to Iloilo Strait, traversing at least 10 barangays from Jaro and La Paz districts, the survey will establish exact river boundaries, identify encroachments, and determine legal easements.

Data gathered is important for flood mitigation, river rehabilitation, and relocation planning for affected homes.

According to Armin Halili, Community Environment and Natural Resources Officer, the last survey conducted in the area was in 1920s.

“Nobody is entitled to stay there longer than necessary under the Water Code of the Philippines or PD 1067,” he added.

The identified river area, Halili said, should be for fishing, recreation, public use, and public service.

He said settlements in the area would cause siltation and garbage accumulation, which could reduce the water volume the river could accommodate and add to flooding. (PR)