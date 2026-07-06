Iloilo City Government gives incentives to Palaro medalists

ILONGGO student-athletes who delivered outstanding performances in the recently concluded Palarong Pambansa were recognized and rewarded by the Iloilo City Government through the ceremonial distribution of cash incentives during Monday's (July 6, 2026) flag ceremony at City Hall.

A total of 64 student-athletes who brought pride and honor to Iloilo City received incentives in recognition of their achievements: P7,000 each for the 11 gold medalists, P5,000 each for the 16 silver medalists, and P3,000 each for the 37 bronze medalists.

Also honored were the 13 coaches and four assistant coaches, who each received P2,000 in recognition of their invaluable guidance, dedication, and contribution to the athletes' success.

Mayor Raisa Treñas said the Iloilo City Government will continue to develop free sports programs and transform La Paz Plaza into a dedicated sports plaza, providing more accessible spaces where young Ilonggos can train, play, and pursue excellence in sports. (PR)