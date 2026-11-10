Iloilo City Government, media join hands to protect children

ILOILO City Government strengthened its call for collective action in protecting children's rights and welfare with the conduct of 2026 National Children’s Month Media Forum on Child Protection.

Anchored on the National Children's Month celebration and with the theme, “Manindigan, Tumugon at Kumalinga: Sa Batang Handa, Mas Ligtas ang Bansa,” the forum brought together representatives from the local government, law enforcement, child protection agencies, and members of the Iloilo City Hall Press Corps to discuss the city's child protection initiatives, existing interventions, and the important role of responsible reporting in safeguarding children.

The discussions highlighted the city's institutional mechanisms and budgetary support for child protection, including the Local Council for the Protection of Children (LCPC), implementation of the Children's Code, child-centered data management through the Community-Based Monitoring System, and quarterly inter-agency reviews.

Councilor Frances Grace Parcon, chairperson of the City Council Committee on Women, Children, and Family, invited media practitioners to participate in an upcoming committee hearing and share their insights as the city updates its Children’s Code.

Among the proposed developments is a broader recognition of the roles of fathers and father figures in child-rearing and family protection, expanding the scope of the previous version. The updated provisions will also look into the accountability of media practitioners who violate laws and guidelines on reporting cases.

Merlyn Gison, RSW, assistant City Social Welfare and Development Officer and secretariat of the Iloilo City Council for the Protection of Children, presented the city's child protection situationer and statistics.

She reported that Iloilo City has 142 Public Child Development Centers (CDCs) and nine barangays with Supervised Neighborhood Play (SNP) sites, providing children with access to early childhood development and supervised play opportunities.

Meanwhile, Anna Karla Villanueva, secretariat of the Regional Juvenile Justice and Welfare Committee Region VI, discussed media guidelines in covering and reporting cases involving the abuse and exploitation of women and children, emphasizing the need for responsible, sensitive, and child-centered reporting.

Police Lieutenant Ruth Laudato, officer-in-charge of the Women and Children's Protection Desk of the Iloilo City Police Office, presented an overview of the city's police statistics on reported cases and corresponding interventions. She also clarified the police department's internal guidelines on conducting interviews and providing information to the media.

The forum further featured inspirational testimonies from former residents of Balay Dalayunan, the city's residential facility for Children in Conflict with the Law (CICL). This highlighted the importance of guidance, rehabilitation, and opportunities for children to rebuild their lives.

Mary Grace Centino, head of the Child and Youth Welfare Division, and Marian Penit, head of the Protective Services Division of the Iloilo City Social Welfare and Development Office, also joined the discussions on the city's continuing programs and interventions for children.

Through the forum, the Iloilo City Government underscored the importance of stronger institutional collaboration, informed media reporting, and sustained community participation in creating a safe and nurturing environment where every child is protected, heard, and given the opportunity to thrive. (PR)