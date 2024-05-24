Iloilo City Government to procure nutrition center equipment

THE Iloilo City Government is currently on the process of procuring equipment for its project on sustainable food production system for complementary feeding through the newly-constructed Uswag Nutrition Center.

The donation received by the City Government from Bombo Radyo Philippines Foundation Inc. amounting to P2,080,000 and the P2 million from the Department of Science and Technology-Western Visayas (DOST 6) through its Grants-In-Aid (GIA) Program Fund will be utilized to procure the needed equipment for the center’s Food Production Facility.

“We are thankful to DOST 6 regional director Rowen Gelonga and Florete Group of Companies chairman Dr. Rogelio Florete Sr. for extending their help and for being one with us in this fight against malnutrition in our city,” Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas said.

To be bought through DOST 6’s assistance for Enhanced Nutribun Production are dough roller/kneader (1 unit); moisture analyzer(1 unit); band sealer (1 unit); cabinet proofer (1 unit); dough mixer (1 unit); oven (1 unit); steamer (1 unit); and stainless steel table (2 units).

the equipment to be bought using the donation from Bombo Radyo Philippines Foundation Inc. specifically for Rice-Mongo-Sesame Blend Production are dough mixer (1 unit); stainless steel table (2 units); gas roaster (1 unit); heavy duty flour mill (1 unit); heavy duty food grinder (2 units); digital weighing for large scale (1 unit); digital weighing for small scale (2 units); foot sealer (1 unit); impulse sealer (2 units); multifunctional cold extruder (1 unit); and heavy duty slotted angle rack (10 units).

Treñas underscored the City’s nutrition facility will reinforce the battle against malnutrition, and is seen to boost to the city’s goal to improve the nutritional status of young Ilonggo kids especially those coming from indigent families.

“Nutrition is very important for our children so we must focus on giving them the right nutrition so they will grow healthy and perform well in school,” the mayor said.

The construction of Iloilo City Nutrition Center located in General Luna Street, City Proper is funded by the City Government in the amount of P54 million.

The features include a nutrition office or clinic of the City Health Office (CHO), nutrition-production area, and function halls.

"This is the kind of project we want to accomplish using our collected taxes. We are giving back to the people through improved services," said Treñas.

CHO head Dr. Annabelle Tang, meanwhile, said they are also set to train personnel for the facility.

She added that the City Government through CHO is implementing a holistic approach to further address malnutrition.

The focus will not only be on target children but also on pregnant women who need more nutrition for their unborn babies. (PR)