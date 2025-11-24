Iloilo City gov’t implements 4-month closed fishing season in Iloilo River

THE Iloilo City Government will implement a four-month closed fishing season at the Iloilo River from Dec. 1, 2025 to March 31, 2026 for fish stock restoration, livelihood improvement, and river biodiversity conservation.

In a press conference on Monday, November 24, City Agriculturist Iñigo Garingalao said Resolution No. 2025-027 or the “Iloilo River Closed Fishing Season Ordinance” will be implemented after a one-year comprehensive study by the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) showed that the crucial period for the reproduction and growth of sea bass and other aquatic species in the river is from December to March.

The initiative will cover the area from the Atty. Cesar M. Drilon Bridge to Diversion Road Bridge, stretching some 2.7 kilometers of the 13-kilometer river.

“It is important that our fish will spawn in their natural manner,” he said.

Executive Assistant for Agriculture Ely Estante, who authored the ordinance when he was still councilor, said the local legislation initially intended to focus only on the sea bass, but they later decided to consider other aquatic species with the end goal of ensuring food security.

He said violators will be fined PHP1,900 or community service on first offense; PHP2,000 or community service on second offense; and a fine of PHP5,000 and confiscation of catch and fishing gears and impoundment of the fishing boat on the third offense.

Garingalao said they have coordinated with the Iloilo City Police, Maritime Group of the Philippine National Police and the Philippine Coast Guard for the enforcement of the closed fishing season. (PNA)