Iloilo City Hall starts 4-day workweek

FOUR-DAY workweek schedule kicked off on Friday, March 13, 2026, for offices of Iloilo City Government, with continued operations for those that deliver essential, basic, and vital services such as health, social welfare, public order and safety, transportation and traffic management, preparedness and/or response to disasters and calamities.

Office of the City Treasurer, Local Economic Enterprise Office, and Business Permits and Licensing Office are operating under their usual work arrangements and shall remain fully operational at all times by establishing a desk on the ground floor of City Hall for their respective transactions with the general public.

Other departments are required to deliver community engagement-related tasks and/or fieldwork at barangays, if practicable.

Mayor Raisa Treñas issued Executive Order 030, Series of 2026, creating the Iloilo City Government Energy Conservation Protocol, in line with the Memorandum Circular from Office of the President, amid rising fuel prices resulting from Middle East crisis. (PR)