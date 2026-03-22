Iloilo City halts classes March 23; free rides offered during strike

ILOILO City Mayor Raisa S. Treñas ordered the suspension of face-to-face classes at all levels in public and private schools on Monday, March 23, 2026, due to an anticipated transport holiday that may disrupt public transportation across the city.

Under Executive Order 034, Series of 2026, signed on March 21, 2026, Treñas said the suspension covers all schools within the territorial jurisdiction of Iloilo City to ease the burden on commuters and ensure public safety.

“In anticipation of the transport holiday on March 23, 2026, face-to-face classes at all levels, in all schools situated within the territorial jurisdiction of Iloilo City are hereby suspended,” the order stated.

The mayor issued the directive following reports that only 590 out of 1,782 public utility vehicles would be available during the transport strike, which is expected to cause significant inconvenience to the riding public.

Treñas cited a recommendation from the Traffic and Transportation Management Office, led by Retired Colonel Uldarico Garbanzos, to suspend in-person classes to reduce mobility pressure and ensure the safety and welfare of residents.

Despite the suspension of face-to-face classes, school heads were directed to implement an "Alternative Delivery Mode of Instruction" to ensure continuity of learning.

The executive order also stated that work suspension in government offices and private businesses will be left to the discretion of respective agency heads and business owners.

In response to the transport holiday, the Iloilo City Government will deploy government buses and service vehicles under a “Libreng Sakay” program to assist commuters.

Free rides will be available from three major jump-off points—Arevalo Plaza, Mandurriao Plaza, and Jaro Plaza—with routes going to and from Plaza Libertad.

Government vehicles will begin operations at 6 a.m. and will depart once fully loaded, continuously transporting passengers until 10 a.m. Afternoon trips will resume at 4 p.m. from Plaza Libertad and will run until 8 p.m.

City officials also encouraged residents with private vehicles to practice carpooling to help ease transportation challenges during the strike.

Meanwhile, the Iloilo Provincial Government will also implement its own “Libreng Sakay” initiative to assist stranded commuters at key terminals, including Mohon, Ungka, and Tagbak.

Service vehicles from the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) and the General Services Office will be deployed starting 6 a.m. to ferry passengers affected by the transport strike.

PDRRMO chief Cornelio Salinas also directed all Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Offices to undertake preparedness and response measures, particularly in assisting stranded commuters.

The transport holiday was organized by transport groups to protest rising fuel costs, which they said continue to affect their operations.

City officials urged the public to cooperate and plan their trips ahead while government measures are in place to minimize disruption. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)