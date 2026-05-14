Iloilo City Health Office to public: Brace for El Niño

ILONGGOS are urged to brace for the combined impacts of extreme heat and the looming El Niño phenomenon, as the City Health Office reported a sharp rise in heat-related cases during a press conference at City Hall on May 14, 2026.

For the past weeks, Iloilo City has endured Extreme Caution to Danger levels of heat index, peaking at 47°C on May 10.

Urbanization has intensified the Urban Heat Island effect, making the city hotter than surrounding municipalities and worsening discomfort for residents.

According to Pagasa’s latest advisory, there is a 79 to 80 percent chance of El Niño developing by June to August 2026, with probabilities persisting until early 2027. This raises concerns of prolonged dry conditions and heightened risks to health, agriculture, and utilities.

Meteorologist Patricia Anne Constantinopla of the Iloilo City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office noted that Iloilo is currently under a dry condition, with two consecutive months of below-normal rainfall.

Neighboring provinces such as Antique and Guimaras are already experiencing dry spells, signaling wider regional impacts.

She added that near-normal rainfall is expected by late May to June with the onset of the southwest monsoon (Habagat). This could bring relief through more rain showers and thunderstorms, but El Niño’s persistence means residents must remain vigilant.

Dr. Jennifer Castro of the City Health Office reported a total of 924 heat-related and heat-associated cases recorded over a five-week monitoring period.

These included 355 cases from April 7 to 30 and a surge of 569 cases within the first week of May. The most common conditions were upper respiratory tract infections with 341 cases, hypertension with 155, skin diseases with 148, animal bites with 105, and pneumonia with 79.

Dr. Castro reminded Ilonggos to, “Limit activities during peak sun exposure from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hydrate as much as possible. Wear lightweight, cool cotton clothing. And if available, use sunblock for protection.”

Sharry Ledesma, LDRRMO III, highlighted the risks such as heat exhaustion, dehydration, and disruptions to daily activities.

Vulnerable groups like children and the elderly face worsening conditions, while outdoor workers and farmers suffer livelihood threats from reduced working hours and crop losses.

The Urban Heat Island effect also increases fire risks, strains power grids, and pressures water systems.

Engr. Neil Ravena of the City General Services Office outlined infrastructure and cooling initiatives, including the establishment of cooling hubs in malls and public spaces, urban shading projects, and green tunnels along major roads.

He added that he is engaging with the United Nations Development Program, which is monitoring cities experiencing extreme temperatures.

“They’re allowing me to submit reports because they are monitoring cities with about 50 degrees Celsius temperature. This possible intervention assistance can also provide feedback on what other cities are doing to be resilient in this situation,” Ravena said.

Ravena further noted preparations for 100,000 seedlings to be sourced from DENR by July or August, depending on climate conditions, alongside compost materials to augment tree planting and tree growing activities.

“This is to help improve the microclimate in the city,” he said.

The city has also launched heat awareness campaigns, first aid training, and energy efficiency programs under the SunRISE initiative. (PR)