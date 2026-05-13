Iloilo City holds 4th DRRM reporting workshop

MEDIA practitioners and science communicators of the Iloilo City Hall Press Corps gathered for the Meteorology 101 Briefing and DRR/Climate Reporting workshop, enhancing their skills in articulating disaster risk reduction (DRR) and preparedness through constructive, evidence-based reporting.

The session, held on May 12, 2026, at the Peso Conference Room and organized by the City Public Information Office (PIO), featured discussions led by subject experts.

Patricia Anne Constantinopla, meteorologist from the Office of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Officer (CDRRMO), explained basic meteorological terminologies, heat and drought conditions, and warning systems.

While Prof. Jessica Dator‑Bercilla, resilience fellow of the National Resilience Council, presented localized DRR concepts, shared valuable insights for effective reporting, and underscored the importance of strong institutional coordination for resilience.

The PIO and ICHPC remain steadfast partners of the CDRRMO in advancing resilience.

Through collaborative programs and projects such as this workshop, the partnership continues to promote public awareness on disaster preparedness, prevention, and mitigation. (PR)