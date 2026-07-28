Iloilo City holds first-ever MSME summit

STRENGTHENING the growth and competitiveness of local entrepreneurs, the Iloilo City Government will hold its first Iloilo City MSME Summit 2026: Bridging MSMEs to Knowledge, Finance, and Markets from July 29 to 31, 2026, as part of the City Government's continuing efforts to empower micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Organized by the Local Economic Development and Investment Promotion (Ledip) Office, the three-day summit is aligned with Mayor Raisa Treñas' Rise-to-Action Strategy Roadmap, particularly under Rising Economy through Sustainable Income Generation through Entrepreneurship (Sige) Asenso Program, which aims to create more opportunities for entrepreneurs by improving their access to knowledge, financing, and markets.

Treñas said the summit reflects the City Government's commitment to helping local businesses grow and become more competitive by bringing together government agencies, financial institutions, business support organizations, and private sector partners under one venue.

"Our MSMEs are among the key drivers of Iloilo City's economy. Through this summit, we are creating opportunities for entrepreneurs to gain new knowledge, connect with financing institutions, expand their markets, and build partnerships that will help their businesses thrive and grow," she said.

The summit will feature a series of capacity development sessions, government and private sector service caravans, business matching activities, and marketing and promotional events designed to strengthen the capabilities and competitiveness of local MSMEs.

Around 150 participants, including entrepreneurs, business support organizations, government agencies, financial institutions, and other key stakeholders, are expected to attend the event.

The Iloilo City Government continues to implement programs that foster entrepreneurship and create an enabling business environment, recognizing MSMEs as vital partners in generating jobs, stimulating investments, and driving inclusive economic growth under the city's Rising Economy agenda. (PR)