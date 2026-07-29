Iloilo City holds first MSME Summit

AROUND 170 local entrepreneurs gathered as the Iloilo City Government officially launched the first-ever Iloilo City MSME Summit, bringing together micro, small, and medium enterprises, government agencies, and industry partners for a three-day event centered on the theme, "Bridging MSMEs to Knowledge, Finance, and Markets."

The landmark gathering highlights the City Government's ongoing efforts to build a resilient and supportive environment for local entrepreneurs.

Delivering the keynote address, Mayor Raisa Treñas shared major economic milestones and visionary programs designed to strengthen the city's grassroots business sector.

She announced plans to introduce an accessible financial assistance program tailored for micro-entrepreneurs.

"We will be giving loans para sa aton MSMEs and I want no interest and no collateral," Treñas said. "I hope mapangitaan na nila (LEDIP) paagi, kaupod sang aton partner—ang (City Council) Chairman on Trade, si Councilor Rudolph Ganzon—pangitaan gid na nila paagi nga maipasar na ina sa council."

Meanwhile, total business permit registrations, including both new applications and renewals, as of June 2026 have already matched the city's full-year total recorded in 2025.

This surge in commercial activity is bolstered by the passage of the Nano Enterprise Incentives Ordinance on February 26, 2026, which has already attracted at least 500 applications from aspiring nano-entrepreneurs, the mayor said.

To complement market development and strengthen vendor operations, the city continues to expand its capacity-building initiatives through the Uswag Negosyo Academy which has produced 25 graduating batches to date, with ongoing classes aimed at preparing local vendors and small enterprises for long-term growth.

The three-day summit opened with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting for the MSME Services and Trade Fair and Merkado Lokal, organized in partnership with the Office of the City Agriculturist.

The opening day also featured the official launch of the Iloilo City MSME Champion Program and foundational learning sessions on "From Idea to Enterprise: How, When, and Why to Start a Business."

The second day of the summit focuses on "From Registration to Growth: Government and Private Services for MSMEs," covering compliance requirements and strategies for business security.

Afternoon sessions shift to "Empowering MSMEs Through Digitalization and Finance," tackling key operational tools such as digital payment systems, e-wallets, financial literacy, fraud prevention, credit access, insurance, and investment strategies.

The final day, presented in collaboration with Shopee Philippines, shifts its focus to "Expanding MSME Markets Through Digital Access."

Industry experts will guide participants through the fundamentals of selling online, legal e-commerce compliance, platform growth programmes, shelf-to-delivery logistics, and strategies for expanding into national and global digital markets.

Throughout the three-day event, delegates also have access to an integrated Services Fair featuring representatives from government agencies, banking institutions, and e-commerce platforms to assist with their immediate business and operational needs. (PR)