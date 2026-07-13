Iloilo City honors outstanding tanods, lupong tagapamayapa

THE Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) recognized Monday morning, July 13, 2026, the city's winners in the Search for Outstanding Barangay Tanod (SOBT) and the Lupong Tagapamayapa Incentives Awards (LTIA).

DILG Iloilo City Director Oscar Lim Jr. graced the recognition ceremony.

Barangay Guzman-Jesena, Mandurriao was declared the city winner in the LTIA and will serve as Iloilo City's official nominee to the national level. The barangay will also be recognized during the DILG Regional Awards.

For the SOBT Individual Category, Robert Bongaitan of Barangay San Juan, Molo emerged anew as city champion and will advance to the regional evaluation.

In the SOBT Group Category, Barangay Airport, Mandurriao was named champion and will represent Iloilo City in the regional competition, while Barangay Sto. Niño Sur, Arevalo was recognized as first runner-up.

Mayor Raisa Treñas congratulated the awardees and assured them of the city's continued efforts to strengthen barangay peace and public safety through capability-building, including ongoing emergency response training.

The SOBT and LTIA honor exemplary barangay peacekeepers and lupons for their outstanding contributions to peace, order, and community-based dispute resolution. (PR)