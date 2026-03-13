Iloilo City hosts 2025 regional PopDev Awards

THE Commission on Population and Development is holding the 2025 PopDev Awards Friday, March 13, 2026, in Iloilo City, bringing together local government units, partner agencies, civil society organizations, and development partners from across Western Visayas.

The regional event recognizes outstanding Local Population Offices and PopDev champions for their contributions to advancing population and development initiatives in Western Visayas.

"We are reminded that our work does not stop here with these awards. We will continue strengthening our people-centered programs in line with the vision of our regional and national government," said Iloilo City Mayor Raisa Treñas in a video message.

Treñas took pride in Iloilo City’s recognition as the Most Outstanding Highly Urbanized City (HUC) in the region and shared that the city is now aiming for Hall of Fame status.

The Iloilo City Population Office is headed by Ma. Cecilia Guillergan.

"I extend my congratulations to all local population offices across Western Visayas. May we continue to inspire one another as we strive for excellence and work toward our common goal for the good of our local governments," the mayor added.

Director of the Commission on Population and Development Region 7, Harold Alfred Marshall, emphasized that the agency continues to drive knowledge-sharing and partnerships that strengthen programs across Western Visayas.

Meanwhile, Governor Arthur Defensor Jr. was represented by Atty. Ruel Von D. Superio, chief of staff and head executive assistant.

"Public service is not driven merely by recognition but by our shared commitment to serve where we live, and by our conviction that every effort we make helps our communities thrive," said Superio.

Iloilo City’s hosting of the activity underscores its role as a center for governance, collaboration, and regional development initiatives in Western Visayas. (PR)