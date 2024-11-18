Iloilo City hosts 44th CityNet executive committee meeting

City leaders and stakeholders from Asia Pacific region, along with delegates from Portugal and Fiji, will convene in Iloilo City for the 44th CityNet Executive Committee Meeting, titled "Living the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG): A Shared Future for All," from November 18 to 20, 2024, at the Iloilo Convention Center, Megaworld.

The event aims to promote sustainable development and a shared future for all.

Key activities include the 3rd SDG City Awards Session, where cities will present best practices for achieving sustainable development, and international seminars designed to promote meaningful discussions on urban sustainability challenges and solutions.

CityNet, the largest urban-focused association in the Asia Pacific, plays a crucial role in facilitating these collaborative efforts.

Acting Iloilo City Mayor Jeffrey P. Ganzon on Monday, November 18, expressed the city’s honor in hosting the event and highlighted its significance.

“Iloilo City is deeply honored to host this collective endeavor towards a future where cities are inclusive, safe, resilient, and sustainable,” Ganzon said.

Speaking on behalf of Iloilo City Mayor Jerry P. Treñas, Ganzon encouraged CityNet members to enhance collaborations, adopt innovative approaches, and integrate SDGs into urban planning frameworks for sustainable development.

Vijay Jagannathan, secretary-general of CityNet Secretariat, warmly welcomes attendees to the 44th CityNet executive committee meeting and international seminar, expressing gratitude to Iloilo City and to Treñas for hosting the event.

"My heartfelt thanks also go to our dedicated CityNet members and partners for their unwavering commitment to our Network," he said.

Jagannathan highlights the achievements of its members in recent years, highlighting their efforts in innovative solutions through city-to-city collaboration and knowledge-sharing programs, emphasizing the importance of effective localization strategies.

"The direction has been going on for a long time, and that has not been changed. But what is different each year is that we are facing new challenges. This year, for example, no one anticipated a typhoon in the middle of November, a phenomenon that is increasingly commonplace worldwide; climate change is real," Jagannathan said.

CityNet, the largest urban stakeholders association in the Asia-Pacific region, is dedicated to fostering sustainable urban development. The organization connects leaders, promotes knowledge exchange, and strengthens commitments toward establishing sustainable, resilient cities across Asia.

The meeting, chaired this year by Seoul’s International Relations Ambassador, aims to deepen global cooperation on sustainable urban growth. The Philippines will be represented by mayors from Makati, Muntinlupa, Roxas, and Tacurong, who will share their insights on urban management.

Six additional mayors from Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Fiji will also participate, underscoring their dedication to collaborative urban development in South and Southeast Asia.

Key attendees will include the vice mayor of Kuala Lumpur and the director general from Yokohama, Japan. Habitat for Humanity will also be present, contributing insights into sustainable housing and community resilience.

Iloilo City’s unopposed bid to host the meeting followed Iloilo City Treñas' participation in last year’s CityNet ExeCom session in South Korea. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)