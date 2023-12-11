Iloilo City hosts first-ever regional creative festival ‘FiestaKucha’

ILOILO City, together with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), is hosting the first creative festival in Western Visayas dubbed as “FiestaKucha.”

FiestaKucha: Philippine Regional Creative Festivals, is a series of creative festivals spread across different regions nationwide that serve as a platform for artists, performers, and creative individuals to showcase and celebrate their talents and skills, to nurture and inspire the creative industries by focusing on cultural exchange, collaboration, support for emerging artists, creative entrepreneurship, and community engagement.

With the theme, “FiestaKucha: Embracing Creative Industries in Western Visayas,” the two-day event that highlights the region’s creative industries kicked off Monday, December 11.

Project activities include Hiligaynon culinary competition and cuisine showcase at the Molo Mansion on December 11; and "Istorya Ta," a series of fora that delve on creative industry topic on Dec. 12 at Zuri Hotel.

There will be a “Kasadyahan sa Gab-I,” showcasing vibrant culture artistic experiences, and creative tourism in Western Visayas through performances and gastronomy Tuesday night.

The culinary events will be participated by invited chefs from Manila, Indonesia, New York who will share their inputs and expertise; while the

“Istorya Ta” will be graced by Pangasinan Fourth District’s Representative Christopher de Venecia, a champion of the Philippine Creative Industries Development Act.

The event is also timely with the city’s recent recognitions such as the Creative City of Gastronomy by UNESCO’; Creative-Friendly Destination by the Creative Tourism Network; and Best Book on Food in the 2023 National Book Awards for the book project “Flavors of Iloilo.”

According to Local Economic Development and Investment Promotions (LEDIP) head Velma Lao, citing the big contribution and potentials of creative industries, the country’s thrust is really to give focus on its development.

It is also in consonance with Republic Act 11904 or the Philippine Creative Industries Development Act which mandates the promotion and development of Philippine creative industries by protecting and strengthening the rights and capacities of creative firms, artists, artisans, creators, workers, indigenous cultural communities, content providers, and other stakeholders in the creative industries.

Aside from gastronomy and heritage, the City Government will focus on visual arts, digital arts, performing arts, and creatives.

FiestaKucha will play a significant role in preserving and promoting the cultural heritage of Western Visayas while stimulating economic growth and development. Its success is expected to have a positive impact on the region's creative economy.

It will encourage innovation and knowledge-sharing for local artists, artisans, and performers by providing them with exposure and opportunities for collaboration.

Along with establishing Iloilo City as a regional hub for creative industries, it will also promote Western Visayas as a must-visit destination for creative tourism. (PR)