Iloilo City hosts OGPinas Visayas leg

ILOILO City has launched its Visayas leg of the "OG Pinas" initiative following President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s executive order institutionalizing Open Government Partnership (OGP) on Wednesday, October 18, 2023.

Marcos’ Executive Order (EO) 31, dated June 20, 2023 and signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, stated that the Philippines, as an OGP member, has endorsed a high-level Open Government Declaration and committed to jointly developing a National Action Plan (NAP) with civil society organizations (CSOs).

Led by the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) and in collaboration with the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), OG Pinas is an international multi-stakeholder endeavor aimed at securing tangible commitments from the government to enhance transparency, accountability, and public engagement in policymaking.

The event was graced by PH-OGP Chairperson and DBM Secretary Amenah Pangandaman, who delivered his keynote address on Wednesday, October 18, 2023.

"We are now working closely to synchronize and complement our open government initiatives. We will also integrate open government vertically, and bring PH-OGP to the local level through OGPinas. So gusto rin po sana namin na hindi lamang po sa national level ng gobyerno maisulong ang advocacy po natin ng Open Government. Gusto rin po nating isama ang ating mga kasama sa local government kaya po nandidito tayo ngayon. We launched this last week sa National Capital Region, today po sa Visayas, and eventually pupunta rin po sa Mindanao at saka sa Baguio," Pangandaman said.

“Let us be empowered by our vision for an open government and let us empower others through this platform to make the changes we all desire for the betterment of our country—even beyond our Agenda for Prosperity,” she added.

This global campaign boasts participation from 76 national governments, 106 local jurisdictions, and numerous CSOs.

It provides citizens with a platform to access information, promote civic participation, and fortify public accountability.

The DBM emphasized that this platform empowers citizens to exercise their rights, hold the government accountable, and actively participate in decision-making, ultimately fostering a culture of open governance.

A series of lectures was presented to the participants, who are Open Government advocates representing various sectors across the Visayas cluster.

The Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP), Land Bank of the Philippines (LBP), Social Security System (SSS), Pag-Ibig Fund, Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHeath), Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) were just a few of the government service booths that joined the event.

Partners from different CSOs from Western, Central and Eastern Visayas also participated in the Visayas leg.

Following the Visayas leg, similar events are planned for other clusters, with the Mindanao Leg A set to take place in Cagayan de Oro City on November 15.

The Mindanao Leg B in Davao City will be spearheaded by Soccsksargen on November 24.

On October 11, a campaign was launched at SM North Skydome in Quezon City, involving over 100 individuals from various regions, including the National Capital Region, Calabarzon, Mimaropa and Bicol Region. (SunStar Philippines)