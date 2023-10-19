Iloilo City implements guidelines for safe Undas

ILOILO City is preparing for the celebration of All Saints' and Souls' Day in 2023 for relatives, guests and tourists, particularly following the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections (non-working holiday) and a long weekend.

Iloilo City Mayor Jerry P. Treñas has issued Executive Order No. 140, which provides essential guidelines to ensure the safety and orderliness of the occasion on October 18, 2023.

The order aligns with Section 16 of Republic Act 7160, which empowers local government units (LGUs) to exercise police powers for the welfare of their communities. The issuance of guidelines and protocols within their jurisdiction is a crucial aspect of this power.

Recognizing that this season brings a significant influx of people to honor their deceased loved ones, the order aims to maintain peace and order during the celebration.

The order specifies prohibited items and activities within the premises of cemeteries, memorial parks, and similar places in Iloilo City from 12 a.m. of October 31, 2023 until 11:59 p.m. of November 2, 2023.

Prohibited items include liquor, combustible materials, drones, firearms (except with security clearances), sharp objects, loud sound devices, gambling paraphernalia, and overnight staying.

The order emphasizes proper waste disposal within the premises.

Ambulant vendors in Iloilo City will only be allowed to sell their products in specific zones from October 28, 2023 (6:01 p.m.) until November 1, 2023 (11:59 p.m.), unless they have permits given by Special Permit through the Investment Services Business Permits/License Division (ISBPLD) and approved by the city mayor.

Special permits of P200 per stall shall be paid through the City Treasurer's Office.

Additionally, the sale of flowers in certain areas will be permitted for individuals who have obtained and are granted special permits, which can be issued to those who received similar permits in the previous year and other prospective applicants who meet the prescribed requirements.

Special Permit for Flower Vending Requirements:

a) Barangay Clearance from the relevant barangay where vending will take place (Owner - Original and photocopy)

b) Community Tax Certificate (Owner - Original and photocopy)

c) Any Valid ID (Owner and assistants - Original and photocopy)

d) Special Permit Contract - SSD (2 copies)

e) Executive Order or Regulation Ordinance

f) Anti-Smoking signage from ICAST

Applications for a Special Permit will be accepted from October 20, 2023, through October 28, 2023.

The order strictly forbids the imposition of fees against flower vendors, except for electricity and special permit fees, which must be paid directly to the City Treasurer's Office.

Traffic management, peace, and order are entrusted to the Traffic Management Office Division of the Public Safety and Traffic Management Office (PSTMO) and the Police Auxiliary, in coordination with barangay officials.

The Public Information Office of the City is tasked with widely disseminating the order to the public through local media and posting it in key locations.

The order is effective and enforced by the Iloilo City PSTMO, City Health Office, Iloilo City Compliance Officers, Philippine National Police, barangay officials, including Sangguniang Kabataan officials above 21 years of age, Philippine Army, Philippine Coast Guard, Bureau of Fire Protection and volunteer force multipliers. <b>(SunStar Philippines)</b>