Iloilo City implements P217-M worth of SEF infra projects in 2023

THE Iloilo City Government has implemented a total of P217 million worth of various infrastructure projects under the Special Education Fund (SEF) in 2023.

Mayor Jerry Treñas said this speaks volume of the commitment of the City Government to uplift education, being one of the priority agenda of his administration.

“Our ultimate goal is to invest on our Ilonggo youth, for our future generation. We believe that having a conducive learning environment equipped with necessary facilities is a factor that could help our learners to perform well in their studies,” he said.

The projects include the P44.9 million four-story 16-classroom building (Phase 1) for La Paz National High School (NHS); P40.9 million three-story 12-classroom Building for Nabitasan Elementary School (Proposed Integrated School) in La Paz; P25 million two-story, eight-classroom building also in Nabitasan ES; P12.3 million construction of Ramon A. Avanceña Learning Center; P11.9 million construction of two-story school P.E. Facilities with demolition of Mandurriao NHS; P6.9 million two-story, eight-classroom of Fort San Pedro National High School; and P4.9 million repair of classrooms of S. Abeto Elem School in Arevalo.

Aside from school buildings and facilities, last year’s accomplishment of the City Government included the completion of two-story building with complete basic facilities in Barangay Dungon A, Jaro amounting to almost P5 million.

This was sourced from the Local Government Support Fund-Support to the Barangay Development Program (LGSF-SBDP).

“We have also rehabilitated our public plazas and open spaces. We are also improving our public markets. We have constructed health facilities such as dialysis centers with services for free for our indigent residents in need. Soon, the construction of our P250 million legislative building and one-stop business center will also be completed. This year, we also target to construct our multi-level parking building,” the mayor noted.

“This is where our taxes go. We are giving back to the community through programs and projects that can truly benefit them,” Treñas said.

For this year, as a continuous priority, more improvement of school facilities will be implemented.

Among the ongoing and related education projects under SEF for 2024 include construction of two-story, six-classroom building with demolition at E. Juntado Elementary School in Molo amounting to P23.9 million; construction of two-story, 30-classroom building at TCT-AR Foundation Integrated School in Lanit, Jaro in the amount of P100.9 million; and the construction of three-story, nine-classroom building at Tabucan ES in Mandurriao amounting to P34.9 million. (PR)