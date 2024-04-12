Iloilo City implements selective immunization vs. spread of pertussis

THE Iloilo City Health Office (CHO) has vaccinated 1,200 children as the outbreak response immunization (ORI) continues to stop the possible spread of pertussis, commonly known as whooping cough.

“Currently, we conduct selective immunization because of the scarcity of vaccines. We saturate areas where there are positive cases of pertussis,” Dr. Jennifer T. Anceno, CHO national immunization program coordinator, said in a press conference Thursday.

Anceno said the local government purchased 3,700 vials of hexavalent vaccine, a 6-in-1 vaccine for the ORI.

She added that there is a scarcity of the vaccine as the demand is high and that other areas also have cases of pertussis.

Anceno said the selective immunization is implemented in barangays San Jose in Arevalo District; Benedicto, Taytay Zone 2, and MV Hechanova in Jaro; Molo Boulevard, Calumpang, San Juan, and North Baluarte in Molo; and Oñate de Leon in Mandurriao.

The CHO targets to immunize 30,836 children ranging from zero to 59 months old.

Anceno said children six weeks to 12 months are supposed to have three doses of the pentavalent vaccine and are already covered under the routine immunization with vaccines from the Department of Health.

She said they target 12-month-old up to 59-month-old children to have one dose of the pentavalent.

Women in their last trimester of pregnancy will also be provided with diphtheria, tetanus, and acellular pertussis booster (TDAP).

The CHO, she said, has purchased the TDAP and once it is available, it will be administered to the target pregnant women. (PNA)