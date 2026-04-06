Iloilo City in global Top 20 Cities Towards Zero Waste

ILOILO City marked another milestone in its environmental sustainability efforts after being named one of the inaugural “20 Cities Towards Zero Waste,” an initiative led by the United Nations (UN) Secretary-General’s Advisory Board on Zero Waste, with support from UN-Habitat and the UN Environment Programme (UNEP).

The recognition was announced ahead of the International Day of Zero Waste, celebrated annually on March 30. It honors cities that demonstrate ambitious and innovative approaches to reducing waste, advancing circular economy solutions, and building more sustainable and resilient communities.

Iloilo City is one of 20 cities worldwide selected for the initiative, alongside cities from Asia, Europe, Africa, and the Americas. From the Philippines, it is joined by the City of San Fernando in Pampanga.

Mayor Raisa Treñas expressed elation over the recognition, describing Iloilo City’s inclusion in the list as a significant achievement for the Ilonggo community.

She said the city remains steadfast in its efforts, pursuing one ambitious and innovative step at a time, through the continuous implementation of programs aimed at reducing waste; advancing circular economy solutions; and building a more sustainable, resilient, and inclusive city.

“May mga pagpanghangkat man sa tunga sang aton pagpatuman sini, but as long as nagabinuligay kita sa pag-amlig sang aton palibot, mangin madinalag-on gid ang aton efforts,” she added.

According to the UNEP, the world generates more than 2.1 billion tonnes of municipal solid waste each year, underscoring the critical role cities play in addressing the waste crisis and its impacts on climate, biodiversity, public health, and livelihoods.

The “20 Cities Towards Zero Waste” initiative aims to:

* recognize city leadership and innovation

* promote the exchange of best practices and lessons learned

* inspire other cities to take action

* support the implementation of circular economy approaches at the local level

Despite ongoing challenges in solid waste management, Iloilo City was recognized for its active programs, including waste segregation, management of biodegradable waste, promotion of reuse and recycling, and strong community engagement to encourage behavioral change.

According to José Manuel Moller, deputy chair of the UN Secretary-General’s Advisory Board on Zero Waste, the selected cities prove that zero waste is not just a concept but can be achieved through concrete action and community participation.

Meanwhile, UNEP Executive Director Inger Andersen highlighted that solutions to pollution and waste present opportunities to transform economies through innovation and circularity, while commending the continued efforts of local governments, the private sector, and communities.

UN-Habitat Executive Director Anacláudia Rosbach added that cities are at the frontline of the zero-waste transition, as they manage waste systems and influence consumption patterns and local economies.

The initiative also supports the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), and SDG 13 (Climate Action).

The selected cities, including Iloilo City, will be formally recognized and showcased on global platforms to highlight their best practices and inspire other communities worldwide.

Following the recognition, the Mayors for Good Governance (M4GG) and the Department of the Interior and Local Government Region VI commended Iloilo City for its achievement.

“As one of only 20 cities worldwide, Iloilo City stands as a model of local governance that responds to global challenges—demonstrating how cities can take the lead in addressing the waste crisis and its impacts on climate, public health, and the environment,” the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) said.

More awards and initiatives

Earlier this year, Iloilo City was recognized as one of the country’s local government units (LGUs) with outstanding practices in implementing sustainable solid waste management, in compliance with Republic Act 9003, or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000.

The award was conferred by the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) during the 25th anniversary of RA 9003, with Iloilo City as the only local government unit in Western Visayas to receive the national recognition.

According to General Services Office (GSO) head Engr. Neil Ravena, one of the city’s notable initiatives is the organization of waste pickers in Barangay Calahunan, Mandurriao into the Uswag Calahunan Livelihood Association (UCLA) in 2009.

The group operates within a centralized material recovery facility, focusing on recycling and resource recovery activities.

Now with around 240 members, what started as a grassroots initiative has evolved into a model of inclusive and community-driven environmental stewardship.

The UCLA, in partnership with the GSO’s Solid Waste Management Division, was also recognized at the EMB’s Gawad Kabalikat sa Kapaligiran 2026.

The city has also embarked on innovative and sustainable solutions for comprehensive waste management, including the establishment of the Iloilo Integrated Solid Waste Management Facility (ISWMF), the first of its kind in the Philippines.

Once fully operational, the ISWMF is expected to significantly reduce the city’s landfilling requirements, cutting down mixed municipal solid waste (MSW) from 475 tons per day (TPD) to just 25 TPD of residual waste.

Another key initiative is Project Agubay, a collaborative effort with Coca-Cola and Central Philippine University. The project aims to establish a real-time, online waste tracking system -- from source segregation at the barangay level to end-point processing -- ensuring traceability of plastic waste.

Iloilo City has likewise received major international recognitions affirming its commitment to environmental sustainability. For the second time, the city earned the Asean Clean Tourist City Award, reinforcing its people-centered approach to maintaining clean, safe, and attractive public spaces.

In addition, Iloilo City was named a Role Model City by the UNEP and the ICLEI Cities Biodiversity Center for its efforts in ecosystem restoration and the implementation of nature-based solutions in urban areas.

As urban populations continue to grow, these recognitions underscore the vital role of local governments like Iloilo City in leading the transition toward a cleaner, more circular, and zero-waste future. (PR)