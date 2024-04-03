Iloilo City inks MOA for new housing project under 4PH program

ILOILO City takes a step towards addressing its housing needs with the signing of a memorandum of agreement (MOA) for a new housing project on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

The MOA signing, led by Iloilo City Mayor Jerry P. Treñas, Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Undersecretary Roland Samuel T. Young, DHSUD-Western Visayas Director Eva Marie P. Marfil, and Phinma Community Housing Head Luis Oquinena paves the way for the construction of the third housing project under the government's Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino (4PH) program in the city.

In an interview, Treñas said that the new housing project will be located in Barangay San Isidro, Jaro District, Iloilo City.

Phinma will be responsible for constructing the condominium-style housing units, while the City Government will work on identifying qualified beneficiaries for the project.

"I'm happy with Phinma because we don't have cash-outs and we don't have any lots in the city sold out. They did it on their own," Treñas said.

This collaboration between the Iloilo City government, DHSUD, and Phinma aims to provide decent and affordable housing options for qualified residents, particularly those belonging to the informal settler sector.

"I think this is the first of its kind for Phinma. It's open to qualified beneficiaries," Treñas said.

Specific details regarding the number of units, qualification criteria, and the project timeline are expected to be released in the coming days.

"Our estimated backlog in housing is more than 20,000," Treñas said.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s main program, 4PH, intends to construct 1 million housing units yearly until 2028 to drastically decrease the nation's housing backlog, which now stands at 6.5 million.

Iloilo City's participation in this program highlights its commitment to providing its residents with safe and secure housing options. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)