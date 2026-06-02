Iloilo City inks MOA with hospitals for medical aid program

THE Iloilo City Government has formalized partnerships with 10 hospitals to strengthen the implementation of the National Government’s Medical Assistance Program (MAP) through the local initiative known as the Iloilo City Government Medical Assistance Program (ICG-MAP).

A Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) was signed on June 1, 2026 at the Iloilo City Hall Penthouse, led by Mayor Raisa Treñas, who ensured that indigent and financially challenged Ilonggos endorsed through the Atipan Center will have a maximum assistance of P50,000 for hospitalization, diagnostic procedures, laboratory services, medicines, medical supplies, and other essential healthcare services.

The partnership was sealed with the presence of hospital leaders who represented their institutions during the signing ceremony.

Among those who joined were:

* Iloilo Mission Hospital - Dr. Elmer Q. Pedregosa, Hospital Director and Administrator

* Asia Pacific Medical Center - Dr. Meride D. Lavilla, Vice Chairman and Vice President for Finance

* St. Paul's Hospital Iloilo - Sr. Arcelita S. Sarnillio, SPC, Hospital Administrator

* Iloilo Doctors' Hospital, Inc. - Mr. Jo Marie Crisix P. Muyco, Administrator

* Medicus Medical Center – Ms. Rhea A. Garcia

* Healthway Qualimed Hospital Iloilo - Dr. Venerio G. Gasataya, Jr., Medical Director

* The Medical City Iloilo - Dr. Debbie Noblezada-Uy, Chief Medical Officer

* Metro Iloilo Hospital and Medical Center - Dr. Grace Ariete-Albaña, MIHMCI Administrator

* West Visayas State University Medical Center - Dr. Dave Endel R. Gelito III, Medical Center Chief II

* Western Visayas Medical Center - Dr. Patricia A. Tobias, MS III, Officer-In-Charge, Chief of Medical Professional Staff II

Iloilo City Health Officer Dr. Mary Ann Poli‑Diaz and Department Head II Jonas Antonio Bellosillo also witnessed the signing of the agreement.

Alongside the MOA signing, the City Government launched Haplos, short for Health Assistance sa Pumuluyo, Laboratory kag Ospital Serbis.

The program name reflects the Ilonggo brand of a caring touch: warm, compassionate, and people‑centered.

Haplos symbolizes the City’s commitment to reaching out to vulnerable sectors and ensuring that healthcare remains accessible, inclusive, and people-centered. (PR)