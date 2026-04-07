Iloilo City inks partnership for PDL livelihood

A SIGNIFICANT step toward restorative justice was taken April 6, 2026, as key stakeholders gathered at the City Mayor’s Office for the formal signing of the S.E.L.D.A. (Skills Entrepreneurship and Livelihood Development Activity) proposal and the official turnover of specialized recipe books.

A highlight of the event was the turnover of recipe books featuring original culinary creations developed by the graduates of the program themselves. These books serve as a testament to the high level of skill and creativity fostered within the facility.

Formerly centered on Technical Institute of Iloilo City (TIIC) initiatives like the Jail Pantry Training, Reflexology, and Cosmetology, the program has now expanded into the comprehensive S.E.L.D.A. framework.

This enhancement integrates a broader range of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programs, all meticulously aligned with Tesda standards.

The mission is clear: to equip People Deprived of Liberty (PDL) with sustainable skills, ensuring they have viable livelihoods upon their reintegration into society.

To date, the initiative has already celebrated 136 successful graduates.

The ceremony was led by Mayor Raisa Treñas, alongside Jail Chief Superintendent Jhon D. Montero and TIIC School Administrator Maria Mathilde G. Treñas. (PR)