Iloilo City inks sister city pact with Korea’s Dobong-Gu

ILOILO City has formalized its sister city ties with Dobong-gu in Seoul, South Korea through a signing of memorandum of understanding on March 5, 2024 at City Hall.

Dobong-gu Mayor Oh Eon-seok, who was with other delegates from Dobong-gu District Office, and Iloilo Mayor Jerry Treñas led the signing of agreement.

“This agreement promises to elevate Iloilo City's position as a tourism destination while facilitating educational, cultural, and other fruitful exchanges,” said Treñas.

The event was witnessed by Iloilo City officials and department heads.

Treñas added that the agreement will open the doors to exciting possibilities such as cultural exchanges, strengthening of businesses and investments, educational exchange programs, and knowledge and expertise sharing in smart cities and green technologies.

“This agreement represents our genuine commitment to building a lasting friendship between our cities. It is a testament to our confidence in fostering mutual understanding towards our shared vision for progress,” he stressed.

Dobong-Gu is the 21st international Sister City of Iloilo. The city also has sisterhood agreements with 15 other local government units in the country.

Mayor Oh Eon-seok is looking forward for both cities to have substantial cooperation in various sectors including education, economy, culture and sports.

“We are expecting international exchanges in diverse fields and ventures such as exploring overseas markets for the socks industry and promoting internship programs,” he added.

Dobong-gu is renowned for its rapid urbanization and development and its rich cultural heritage steeped in notable figures and historical sites that have shaped South Korea's narrative.

In May 2023, as a member of the Executive Board, Treñas attended the CityNet Executive Committee meeting in Seoul, where he met Mayor Oh Eon-seok and explored the possibility of a Sister City agreement. (PR)