Iloilo City joins 2026 International Cities of Gastronomy Fest Macau

ILOILO City is participating in the 2026 International Cities of Gastronomy Fest Macau to be held from March 20 to 29, 2026, the Philippine Consulate General in Macau SAR announced.

Joining the International Gastronomy Promenade at the Roman Amphitheatre Square and Legend Boulevard of Macau Fisherman’s Wharf are three beloved Iloilo establishments -- Kap Ising’s Pancit Molo, Netong’s La Paz Batchoy, and Sunbursts Balay Tablea -- each bringing their signature delicacies and offering a taste of Iloilo City’s rich culinary heritage.

Representing Iloilo in the Global Goodies Market at the pedestrian zone along Rua de Cantão and Rua de Xangai in the Zape district is Al Di Foods Incorporated, a proudly homegrown company known for its natural turmeric tea blends and healthy beverages.

The Filipino community in Macau is warmly invited to visit the booths and show support for the Philippines’ very own Unesco Creative City of Gastronomy. (PR)