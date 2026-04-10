Iloilo City joins Asia-Pacific regional workshop on urban heat resilience

ILOILO City took part in the Regional Training Workshop on “Enabling Urban Action: Advancing Urban Heat Resilience in Asia-Pacific” April 8-9, 2026 in Bangkok, Thailand, joining cities across South and Southeast Asia in addressing one of today’s most pressing climate risks: extreme heat.

The Iloilo City Government was represented by Office of the City Agriculturist head Iñigo Garingalao, Celeste Milan from the Iloilo City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, and Mitchvy Collado from the Iloilo City Office of the City Planning and Development Coordinator.

As a participating city under the United Nations Escap initiative on climate resilience, Iloilo City is contributing its local experiences and strategies in managing urban heat challenges, while learning from regional experts and peer cities.

Through this engagement, Iloilo City strengthens its commitment to developing and operationalizing Urban Heat Action Plans by integrating science-based, inclusive, and sustainable solutions to safeguard public health, infrastructure, and livelihoods amid rising temperatures. (PR)