Iloilo City joins Cities of Gastronomy conference in Thailand

FOR the first time since its designation, Iloilo City is joining other fellow Cities of Gastronomy (COGs) all over the world in the Unesco Creative COGs Annual Conference 2024 hosted by Thailand from May 9 to 13, 2024.

Lea Lara, Iloilo City focal person for UCCN Designation, and Leny Ledesma, Mayor Jerry Treñas' executive assistant for Special Projects, will represent Iloilo City in the meeting to be held specifically in Phuket town.

The conference serves as a hub of knowledge sharing and networking opportunities for Unesco Creative Cities of Gastronomy Network encouraging the exchange of ideas, sparking creativity and innovation.

The conference is also expected to provide vital catalysts that will enrich awareness in the gastronomic heritage of Phuket and all COGs from around the world.

Iloilo City will be sharing its projects and initiatives relative to its designation on the second day of the conference.

Aside from Thailand, Iloilo City and other COGs, are also invited to Macao for the celebration of its 25th Founding Anniversary from June 14 to 22, 2024.

Among the events include a conference and a Gastronomy Showcase where chefs from all Gastronomy Cities will have a cooking demonstration.

Renowned Ilonggo chef, Ariel Castañeda Jr. of Richmonde Hotel-Iloilo, along with his sous chef, will be representing Iloilo on the June 20 and 22 showcase.

Treñas will also personally attend the UCCN Annual General Membership Conference in Braga, Portugal from July 1 to 5, 2024.

Known as the “City of Love,” the southern city is the first ever Unesco designated Creative COG in the Philippines in 2023.

The city officially joined the Unesco Creative Cities Network (UCCN), which now counts 350 cities in more than 100 countries, representing seven creative fields: Crafts and Folk Art, Design, Film, Gastronomy, Literature, Media Arts and Music. (PR)