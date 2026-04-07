Iloilo City kicks off Filipino Food Month celebration

WHERE better to begin the celebration of Filipino Food Month (FFM) than in the country’s first and only Unesco Creative City of Gastronomy?

The FFM officially kicked off April 6, 2026, at the Iloilo Terminal Public Market, gathering key partners from government and non-government institutions, food advocates and enthusiasts, and members of the academe.

Now in its eighth year, the celebration carries the theme, “Connected by Taste: Filipino Food in the Flavors of Asean.”

Iloilo City Mayor Raisa Treñas welcomed guests alongside Eric Zerrudo, chairperson and executive director of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA), and Dr. Ivan Anthony Henares, secretary general of Unesco National Commission of the Philippines.

Joining the celebration are representatives from other Unesco Creative Cities in the country, namely, Baguio City, Cebu City, Quezon, and Dumaguete.

The FFM celebration is made possible through the collaborative efforts of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts, Unesco National Commission of the Philippines, Philippine Culinary Heritage Movement, Department of Tourism Western Visayas, Department of Agriculture Western Visayas, and the Iloilo City Government through the Iloilo City MICE Center. (PR)