Iloilo City launches 1st health and wellness fair

ILOILO City officially launched its first-ever Health and Wellness Fair on March 26, 2026, at the SM City Iloilo Activity Center.

Running until March 28, the three-day fair brings together leading medical institutions, fitness organizations, and wellness advocates under the banner “Rise and Feel Great Iloilo.”

“This is part of our RISE & Feel Great Iloilo: Health and Wellness Tourism Campaign, which we proudly launched last year. Through this, we aim to position Iloilo City as a growing hub for health and wellness tourism — where people can come not only to visit, but also to take care of their health, recharge, and feel their best,” said Mayor Raisa Treñas.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was led by the city mayor together with the Iloilo City Health and Wellness Tourism Council and its Technical Working Group, joined by distinguished guests, including PCCI Regional Governor Engr. Fulbert Woo, Department of Health Western Visayas Director Helen Tobias, Department of Tourism Western Visayas Director Crisanta Marlene Rodriguez, PCCI Iloilo External Affairs Vice President Jose Francisco Gerona, JCI Iloilo President Rogie Joan Villasis, and other key leaders.

The event featured booths from major health providers and fitness organizations, including the Iloilo City Health Office, Borough Lasik Center, Iloilo Spa Association, Movement Space, Iloilo City Sports and Development Office, Mental Health Organization, Iloilo Medical Society, The Medical City, Healthway Qualimed, Medicus Medical Center, Galenx, Skinetics, MORE Power, and Anytime Fitness & Decathlon, showcasing a wide range of health, wellness, and lifestyle services.

Day 1 includes a seminar on the Wellness Hub in Iloilo City and Province discussed by City Councilor Miguel Treñas and Philippine Councilors League Province of Iloilo President Jo Jan Paul Peñol, followed by a panel discussion on wellness lifestyles featuring Dr. Kristy Garganera (Cardiologist, The Medical City Iloilo), Lucy Lynette Uycongco (LPU Kids Ibike and IPaddle), Marie Joy Alonte (General Manager, Belmont Hotel Iloilo), and Dr. Malbar Ferrer (Hyperbaric Oxygen Team), with the discussion moderated by Dr. Candice Tupas, executive assistant for Health and Wellness. (PR)