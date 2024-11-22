Iloilo City launches animal welfare desks

THE Iloilo City government and Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) officially launched animal welfare desks in all police stations in the city, marking a significant step toward addressing animal cruelty, neglect, and abuse on Friday morning, November 22, 2024.

A ceremonial signing of the Pledge of Commitment was held at Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 7, ICARE Barangay Esperanza, City Proper District. The initiative is a collaborative effort involving the city government, Icpo, and animal welfare advocates from various non-government organizations.

The pledge, signed by guests during the event, represents a unified effort to uphold the city's animal welfare laws. "As an Animal Welfare Enforcer of Iloilo City, I hereby pledge to uphold the law and strictly adhere to all animal welfare laws, regulations, and ordinances," read the pledge, highlighting the importance of enforcing these laws with integrity and impartiality.

The commitment outlined several key responsibilities for animal welfare enforcers, including the prevention of cruelty, neglect, and abuse of animals. The pledge also emphasized the investigation of violations of animal welfare laws, particularly the Iloilo City Animal Welfare Ordinance, and the apprehension of those responsible.

"I undertake to educate and advocate to the public responsible pet ownership and animal care," the pledge continued, underscoring the need for ongoing public awareness campaigns. It also noted the importance of cooperation with other animal welfare organizations, law enforcement agencies, and government officials.

The event served as a reminder of the collective responsibility to ensure the well-being of animals. "I will work effectively with other animal welfare organizations, law enforcement agencies, and government officials. I will participate in joint operations and task forces, whenever applicable, to address animal cruelty and neglect," the pledge stated.

The commitment also outlined the importance of professionalism, ethics, and integrity in the enforcement of animal welfare laws. "I will conduct myself with the highest standards of professionalism, ethics, and integrity, and affirm that I will resolve conflicts peacefully, lawfully, and diplomatically."

By signing the pledge, participants affirmed their dedication to making a positive impact on the lives of animals and ensuring the continued progress of animal welfare efforts in the city.

The initiative is backed by Section 5 of the Iloilo City Animal Welfare Ordinance (Regulation Ordinance 2024-141 as amended by RO 2024-215), which requires animal welfare desks in all police precincts under the Icpo.

Each desk will have a designated Animal Welfare Officer responsible for enforcing the ordinance and the Animal Welfare Act. Violators of these regulations will face fines.

"I am very excited about the latest regulation ordinance mandating the establishment of Animal Welfare Desks in all police precincts. This is bringing animal welfare care in Iloilo City to the next level," Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas said in a statement while on medical leave in Manila.

The event was attended by Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas' representatives, including City Veterinarian Dr. Fernando J. Abulencia; Icpo Director Police Colonel Kim Legada; City Councilors Ely Estante, Johnny Young, and Miguel Treñas; Police Chiefs from city police stations; and other city officials such as Special Assistant to the City Mayor Maria Mathilde Treñas, City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) head Donna Magno, and Executive Assistant Gabriel Corro.

Treñas provided an update on his health, stating, "I am being discharged today. Will stay in my condo for two weeks for final check-ups with my doctors, after which I will leave for Iloilo. Will take it easy for the next two weeks or so after I get to Iloilo." (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)