Iloilo City launches ‘Bigay Bigas sa Masa’ rice program

THE Iloilo City Government officially launched the Bigay Bigas sa Masa Rice Program on June 29, 2026 at La Paz Plaza, marking the city's implementation of the National Government's initiative aimed at providing rice assistance to qualified beneficiaries.

Mayor Raisa Treñas expressed gratitude to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for the program, noting that Iloilo City is among the first local government units in Western Visayas to implement the initiative.

Under the program guidelines, rice assistance will be distributed in three tranches (in June, August, and October) to the city's target beneficiaries, representing 25 percent of the population.

Recognizing the importance of food security, the City Government has also allocated additional funds to provide a fourth tranche in December.

Treñas likewise expressed her intention, together with the City Council, to provide rice and grocery assistance to beneficiaries during the Christmas season. (PR)