Iloilo City launches Eco-nnect Bottle-to-Wifi Vendo machine

THE Iloilo City Government officially launched the Eco‑nnect Bottle‑to‑WiFi Vendo at the City Hall entrance on June 22, 2026.

The project allows the employees and clients to drop a recyclable PET bottle into the machine in exchange for 20 minutes of free internet connectivity.

Mayor Raisa Treñas said the initiative will help reduce the spread of discarded plastic bottles in the city while providing limited but valuable internet access to the public.

Developed by the Data Assessment and System Management Office (Dasmo) and fabricated by the Technical Institute of Iloilo City (TIIC), the vendo machine is free to use and accessible to all.

The ribbon‑cutting ceremony was led by Mayor Treñas, together with Dasmo head Atty. Fydah Marie B. Sabando-Del Rosario, General Services Officer Engr. Neil Ravena, and City Councilors Miguel Treñas, Mandrie Malabor, and Nene De Llana. (PR)