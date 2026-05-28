Iloilo City launches housing projects

BENEFICIARIES, Iloilo City officials, and project partners gathered for the Concrete Pouring Ceremony of the Iloilo Residences and Uswag 4PH Condominium Complex projects led by the Iloilo City Government.

The event was held at two project sites in Barangay Sambag and Barangay San Isidro, Jaro, Iloilo City on May 28, 2026.

The ceremony marked a major milestone for the Iloilo City local housing projects, turning years of planning into reality.

The Iloilo Residences in Barangay Sambag and the Uswag 4PH Condominium Complex in Barangay San Isidro are envisioned as modern and inclusive housing developments for middle- to lower-income Ilonggos, providing not only shelter but also opportunities to build better lives.

The Iloilo Residences project is expected to complete its first building within 11 months while the Uswag 4PH Condominium Complex is expected to complete two buildings within 10 months.

The projects were made possible through the support of Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Secretary Ramon “Ping” P. Aliling.

“This project rises as proof that when the government works with compassion and purpose, people-centered projects become possible,” said Iloilo City Mayor Raisa Treñas.

She also emphasized that these housing projects were designed for Ilonggos who aspire to own a home but do not yet have the capacity to do so.

The local housing projects are a collaboration between the Iloilo City Government, the Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Program (4PH), Pag-Ibig Fund, DHSUD, EON Realty Development Corporation, and Thaison Builder and Developer Inc.

The initiative is spearheaded by the Iloilo City Local Housing Office under lawyer Peter Jason J. Millare.

The ceremony served as a symbolic milestone of shared commitment and collaboration toward a better and more sustainable future for every Ilonggo. (PR)