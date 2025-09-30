Iloilo City launches ‘Limpyo Merkado Program’

ILOILO City Mayor Raisa Treñas issued Executive Order 077, adopting and implementing the “Limpyo Merkado Program” as a regular sanitation and cleanliness initiative in all public markets operated by the City Government.

Treñas said the program was launched to provide cleaner and safer spaces for residents and vendors who depend on markets for their livelihood.

“This is not just about cleaning stalls; it is about instilling discipline, cooperation, and pride among all stakeholders,” Treñas said.

She said public markets are not only centers of livelihood and commerce but also vital spaces where communities connect.

The program aims to ensure that markets remain clean, safe, and sustainable for both vendors and consumers.

Treñas also noted that the “Limpyo Merkado Program” is part of the City’s Rise to Action roadmap, particularly under the Sustainability pillar, which promotes resilient, inclusive, and well-managed market operations.

“Through this, we can make our public markets as models of order, hygiene, and shared responsibility,” she added.

The initiative will cover all markets managed by the Local Economic Enterprise Office, including Central Market, Terminal Market, La Paz Market, Mandurriao Market, Arevalo Market, Jaro Big Market, and Jaro Small Market. (Leo Solinap)