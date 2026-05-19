Iloilo City launches Oplan Kontra Baha creek cleaning drive

ILOILO City Mayor Raisa Treñas launched on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, the “Oplan Kontra Baha” creek cleaning initiative aimed at preventing flooding and protecting communities through the clearing of waterways in several flood-prone barangays in the city.

Treñas said the project is being implemented in partnership with the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to improve water flow and strengthen disaster preparedness in Iloilo City.

“We launched Oplan Kontra Baha pinaagi sa aton Creek Cleaning Oplan Kontra Baha, isa ka proactive initiative nga nagatuyo sa pagprotektar sang aton mga komunidad kag kabuhi sang pumuluyo diri sa syudad,” Treñas said.

(We launched Oplan Kontra Baha through our Creek Cleaning Oplan Kontra Baha, a proactive initiative aimed at protecting our communities and the lives of the people here in the city.)

The project covers the cleaning of waterways from Hinactan to Ticud and from Ticud to Tabuc Suba, with the participation of Barangay officials and residents from Barangays Banuyao, Baldoza, Caingin, Hinactan, Tabuc Suba, Ingore, and Ticud.

Treñas said the initiative involves 70 beneficiaries from seven barangays, with 10 beneficiaries assigned to each barangay.

Beneficiaries will work for 31 days and receive a daily wage of P550, amounting to a total compensation of P17,050 each.

“Ini nga proyekto indi lamang clean-up activity kundi isa ka investment sa public safety, environmental protection, kag disaster preparedness sang aton siyudad,” Treñas said.

(This project is not just a clean-up activity but an investment in the public safety, environmental protection, and disaster preparedness of our city.)

She emphasized the importance of maintaining waterways to prevent flooding, noting that even moderate rainfall now causes flooding in some areas of the city.

“Importante gid ini para masiguro naton ang proper water flow, kay bisan gamay nga ulan, naga-resulta na sang pagbaha. Kun ma-maintain naton ang aton waterways, mas malikawan naton ang severe flooding bisan pa sa tion sang mabaskog nga bagyo,” she added.

(This is very important to ensure proper water flow, because even a little rain can result in flooding. If we can maintain our waterways, we can avoid severe flooding even during strong typhoons.)

Treñas also highlighted the value of collaboration among government agencies, barangay officials, community leaders, and residents in addressing environmental concerns and disaster risks.

“Nalipay gid ako makita ang strong collaboration kag pagbinuligay sang tanan nga partners, kay nagapakita ini nga mas effective kag mas impactful ang aton initiatives kun nagabuligay kita sa pagsolbar sang mga problema nga nagaapekto sa pumuluyong Ilonggo,” she said.

(I am very pleased to see the strong collaboration and cooperation of all partners, because it shows that our initiatives are more effective and impactful when we work together to solve the problems that affect the Ilonggo people.)

The mayor urged residents to continue supporting environmental programs through responsible waste disposal and active participation in community activities to help build a cleaner, safer, and flood-resilient Iloilo City.

“Padayon naton nga amligan ang aton waterways pinaagi sa responsible waste disposal kag active community participation agud maka-build kita sang cleaner, safer, kag more flood resilient nga Siyudad sang Iloilo para sa masunod nga henerasyon,” Treñas said.

(Let's continue to protect our waterways through responsible waste disposal and active community participation so that we can build a cleaner, safer, and more flood resilient Iloilo City for the next generation.) (Leo Solinap)