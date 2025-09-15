Iloilo City launches rice-mongo-sesame blend production to fight child malnutrition

THE Iloilo City Government launched the production of the rice-mongo-sesame blend at the Uswag Iloilo City Food Production Facility on Sept. 15, 2025, as part of its campaign against child malnutrition.

“This facility is a product of a strong partnership between the government and the private sector working together against malnutrition,” Treñas said during the launch.

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST)–Western Visayas provided technical assistance and supplied essential equipment to support the initiative.

The Florete Group of Companies also strengthened the city’s nutrition campaign through advocacy efforts and additional equipment donations.

The facility is set to produce other nutrient-rich food products, including a fortified version of the nutri-bun, which will be distributed to children through the city’s feeding programs.

As part of the rollout, the City Health Office will pilot a feeding program in Barangay Baldoza, La Paz District, Iloilo City. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)