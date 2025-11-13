Iloilo City lawmaker calls for probe into alleged misuse of DSWD aid

ILOILO City Lone District Representative Julienne “Jam-Jam” Baronda has called for a full investigation into reports that some barangay officials or individuals allegedly withheld P8,000 to P9,000 from the P10,000 financial assistance meant for beneficiaries under the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program.

Baronda said she received reports from residents claiming that a portion of their AICS aid was withheld by some barangay officials.

“I strongly condemn the use of the poor and those facing crises for personal gain, especially by those in power. People are already suffering, yet they are being taken advantage of,” she said.

She added that she has coordinated with DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian regarding the complaints, calling for a thorough investigation and accountability.

“We have already contacted DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian regarding this. This complaint should be properly investigated so that the perpetrators can be held accountable or prosecuted,” Baronda said.

Baronda also urged the DSWD to review its existing policies to prevent similar abuses and the political exploitation of the program.

“I also call on the DSWD to review their guidelines to ensure that government aid cannot be abused or used for political purposes,” she said.

The lawmaker appealed to the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) to investigate the incident and assist victims who may be hesitant to come forward due to fear or intimidation.

She emphasized the need to protect the integrity of government aid programs and ensure that assistance reaches those who truly need it.

Meanwhile, the Iloilo City Government, through the Office of the City Mayor and the Association of Barangay Captains (ABC)–Jaro led by ABC President Irene Ong, has taken action on the issue following reports circulating online and in media outlets.

According to an official statement, Iloilo City Mayor Raisa Treñas ordered the temporary suspension of AICS fund distribution while the allegations are being investigated.

The move aims to ensure fair and proper implementation of the program.

“We are thankful for the assistance given to those in need, but it must be implemented fairly so that everyone can benefit,” the statement read.

The city government added that it is closely coordinating with DSWD Region 6 to guarantee transparency and fairness in the program’s implementation.

Both the local government and the congressional office emphasized that any misuse of government funds intended for people in crisis will not be tolerated, and appropriate sanctions will be imposed once the investigation confirms the allegations. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)