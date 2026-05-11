Iloilo City levels up active mobility

THE Iloilo City Government and the Department of Transportation (DOTr) officially broke ground May 11, 2026, on a series of transformative active mobility projects designed to make the city even more walkable and bike-friendly.

The ceremony, held at the Esplanade 3 Skate Park where one of the End-of-Trip (EOT) facilities will be built, marks the beginning of a P74-million national investment in sustainable infrastructure.

“Kay na-recognize nila ang Iloilo as one of the cities in active mobility. Tanan (fund) iya sang DOTr. Wala gid ang syudad gasto,” said Mayor Raisa Treñas.

The project covers EOT facilities at four strategic sites, including the Esplanade and Freedom Grandstand. These will feature secure bicycle parking, shower facilities, changing rooms, and lockers to support commuters cycling to work or school.

Other key aspects of the project include urban shading structures and improved public transport stops.

During the ceremony, Treñas revealed that Iloilo City is only the second city in the country to be granted this project, following Marikina City. (PR)