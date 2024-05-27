Iloilo City maintains lowest electricity rate in Western Visayas

ILOILO City residents continue to enjoy the lowest electricity rates in Western Visayas despite a P1.02 per kilowatt hour (kWh) increase implemented by More Power for the May 2024 billing cycle.

The effective residential electricity rate for More Power customers is now P11.3263 per kWh, reflecting on bills from May 18, 2024 to June 12, 2024.

The highest electricity rate in the region is 17.9609 per kWh from Nergos Occidental Electric Cooperative (Noceco), while the second lowest rate is 14.4686 per kWh from Guimaras Electric Cooperatiive (Guimelco).

This increase came amid a tight power supply situation in Luzon and Visayas, as evidenced by the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines' (NGCP) recent "red" and "yellow" alerts in these regions.

While other electric cooperatives in the area have experienced similar rate hikes, More Power has attributed its ability to maintain competitive rates to its strategic use of bilateral contracts with power generators.

"In anticipation of the increased demand for electricity during the summer months, we secured bilateral contracts for 66 percent of our power requirements. This strategy limits our exposure to the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM), where prices have risen from P8.67 per kWh to P11.85 per kWh," said Niel Parcon, vice president for Corporate Energy Sourcing and Regulatory Affairs (Cesra) at More Power.

Parcon further emphasized the importance of these bilateral agreements, saying: "Thus, our exposure to WESM is only 34 percent. In fact, our energy purchases for this billing cycle have increased by 19 percent."

Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas welcomed this development, highlighting its potential positive impact on the city's economy.

Treñas said that lower electricity rates will attract investments and stimulate business activities, thereby boosting Iloilo City's economic growth.

He also expressed his satisfaction with the news for Iloilo residents, saying: "This is also very welcome news for every Ilonggo household, which will no longer have to worry about excessively high electricity bills." (Leo Solinap)